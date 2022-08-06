CJI NV Ramana pushes for constitutional culture

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:56 AM, Sat - 6 August 22

CJI Justice NV Ramana receiving the honorary degree of Doctor of Laws (LL.D) from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Osmania University V-C Prof D Ravinder on Friday.

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana urged all institutions to introduce a subject on the basic ideas of the Constitution and governance, irrespective of the stream of learning.

“Our students must be aware of the basic laws and principles that govern the land. The citizens must connect with our Constitution because it is our ultimate safeguard. That is why I insist on the propagation of constitutional culture,” he said.

Delivering the Osmania University’s 82nd convocation address here on Friday, the CJI said the ideas of the Constitution need to be simplified for everyone’s understanding and empowerment. Recalling his memories on the OU campus, the CJI said he had aspired to join the university to study law. However, he could not.

“Although I could not join formally, on many occasions I have stayed with my friends here in the E-Hostel. I have attended several classes in law and linguistics. I used to spend time in the canteens and library. I have a lot of warm memories of this university,” he said.

Justice Ramana urged the graduating students to read Telugu literature and not forget to write letters and read books. He also asked them not to forget their roots. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Chancellor of the university, said there was no shortcut to success and urged the students to face challenges with confidence.

Justice Ramana was conferred with Honorary Causa the degree of Doctor of Laws (LL.D) by OU. Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder presented a report of the varsity. A total of 55 gold medals were presented to 31 meritorious candidates, besides 221 eligible candidates were presented with PhD degrees.