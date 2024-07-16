Unemployed Telangana youth staged protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 10:40 PM

Hyderabad: The protest by unemployed youth seeking 1:100 candidates’ selection for Group – I Main exam besides increasing Group – II and III vacancies that so far restricted to Hyderabad has now reached New Delhi. The unemployed under the leadership of Telangana Unemployed JAC leader Mothilal Naik staged a protest demanding the Congress government to fulfill its assembly election promises.

Holding placards demanding immediate cancellation of the DSC exams commencing Thursday, the unemployed staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday. The protesting youth warned that they would lay siege to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s house and hold a peaceful demonstration if the Congress government in the State fails to resolve their issues. Naik also warned that they would not leave the national capital until their demands were met.