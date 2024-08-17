Warangal: Case registered against 3 persons for duping youths with offers of jobs

Published Date - 17 August 2024

Representational Image

Warangal: The police registered a case against three persons who were collecting money from unemployed youth promising them jobs in the Government Medical College and General Hospital, Narsampet.

According to reports, the representatives of the Navodaya Agency gave a notification and received applications for the appointment of employees in different departments in the government medical college last month.

In order to make quick money, Daravat Saratchandra from Ippalthanda, Porandla Shiva from Parkal and Kavitalu from Desaipet in Warangal formed a gang and started collecting money from people. claiming that they were the representatives of the Navodaya Agency and that if they paid money they would be assured a job.

The trio collected Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs.3 lakh from people. Meanwhile, the issue came to the notice of the Navodaya Agency, who conducted a probe and found that the trio were using the agency’s name and collecting huge sums from youths. Agency manager lodged a complaint against them with the police.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway. The police have reportedly arrested two of them.