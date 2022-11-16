UNESCO Heritage Centre director congratulates people of India in Telugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: UNESCO Heritage Centre director Lazare Eloundou on Wednesday warmed many Indian hearts after a video of him speaking in Telugu was shared on social media. The video, shared by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO Vishal V Sharma and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy among others, had Eloundou congratulating the people of India in Telugu on the recognition of the Kakatiya Rudreswara Temple, popular as the Ramappa Temple, in Mulugu district of Telangana as a UNESCO heritage site.

“Congratulations to the people of India for getting the Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple in the World Heritage List,” Eloundou said in the video message.

Kishan Reddy, welcoming the video message in Telugu, said this was recognition of India’s heritage, culture and traditions. Kishan Reddy tweeted, “On behalf of the people of India, especially the people of Telangana, a heartfelt thank you to Eloundau who spoke well in Telugu.”

The Ramappa Temple, located in the village of Palampet, is the main Shiva temple in a walled complex built during the Kakatiyan period (1123–1323 CE) under rulers Rudradeva and Recharla Rudra.

Construction of the sandstone temple began in 1213 CE and is believed to have continued over some 40 years, according to the list of heritage sites put up on the UNESCO site.