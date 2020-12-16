UNESCO World Heritage sites in India

This is embodied in an international treaty called the Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, adopted by UNESCO in 1972.

A World Heritage Site is a place that is listed by UNESCO for its special cultural or physical significance. The list of World Heritage Sites is maintained by the international ‘World Heritage Programme’, administered by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. As per the latest count, there are 1,121 UNESCO heritage sites in the world…

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) seeks to encourage the identification, protection and preservation of cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity.

Italy and China are home to largest number of UNESCO world heritage sites in the world. Both countries boast 55 world heritage sites each, including the historic city centers of Rome and Florence or the Amalfi Coast for Italy and the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City for China – all magnets for tourism.

Heritage sites in India

India has 38 world heritage sites that include 30 Cultural properties, 7 Natural properties and 1 mixed site. In the past 5 years, India has managed to get seven of its sites inscribed on the World Heritage List of UNESCO.

Moreover, India stands second largest in number after China in terms of number of World Heritage properties in ASPAC (Asia and Pacific) region, it is overall sixth in the world.

Significance

This inscription of heritage sites is expected to give boost to domestic and international tourism leading to increased employment generation, creation of world-class infrastructure and augmentation of sale of local handicrafts, handlooms and heritage memorabilia.

Cultural Sites in India (30)

Agra Fort (1983)

Ajanta Caves (1983)

Archaeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda, Bihar (2016)

Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi (1989)

Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park (2004)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus) (2004)

Churches and Convents of Goa (1986)

Elephanta Caves (1987)

Ellora Caves

Fatehpur Sikri (1986)

Great Living Chola Temples (1987, 2004)

Brihadisvara and Airavatesvara temple

Group of Monuments at Hampi (1986

Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram (1984)

Group of Monuments at Pattadakal (1987)

Hill Forts of Rajasthan (2013)

Historic City of Ahmedabad (2017)

Sun Temple, Konarak (1984)

Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi (1993)

Jaipur City, Rajasthan (2019)

Khajuraho Group of Monuments (1986)

Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya (2002)

Mountain Railways of India (1999, 2005, 2008)

Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan, Gujarat (2014)

Red Fort Complex (2007)

Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka (2003)

Qutub Minar and its Monuments, Delhi (1993)

Taj Mahal (1983)

The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier (2016)

The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur (2010)

Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai (2018)

Natural Sites in India (7)

Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area (2014)

Kaziranga National Park (1985)

Keoladeo National Park (1985)

Manas Wildlife Sanctuary (1985)

Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks (1988, 2005)

Sundarban National Park (1987)

Western Ghats (2012)

Mixed Site in India (1)

Khangchendzonga National Park (2016)

