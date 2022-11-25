Hyderabad: Class X student drowns in quarry pit at Adibatla

09:07 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: A 16-year-old class ten student accidentally drowned in a quarry pit filled with water at Kurmalguda in Adibatla on the city outskirts on Thursday late evening. His body was retrieved on Friday.

The victim, a resident of Champapet and student of the government school, went to the pond along with his friends to celebrate the birthday of one of them, when the incident occurred.

Police said though the teenager did not know swimming, he got into the water to swim, and accidentally drowned.

A case was booked.