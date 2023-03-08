Union Bank donates computer system to orphanage in Mancherial

Wed - 8 March 23

Additional Collector Madusudhan Naik hands over a computer system to Ananda Nilayam in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: The Union Bank of India donated a computer system and table for inmates of Ananda Nilayam, an orphanage run the by Indian Red Cross Society, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Additional Collector Madusudhan Naik, who was chief guest of the event, lauded the bank for sponsoring the computer system helping the children in learning basics of computer literacy. He requested philanthropists to come forward to support the needy. He appreciated the efforts of IRCS in serving the needy by operating a blood bank, old-age home and orphan home.

The bank also donated five inverters, lights, and books to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College in Mancherial district centre under its EmpowerHER initiative to mark the International Women’s Day.

Union Bank Regional Head Arun Kumar, Assistant General Manager Atmaram, Lead Bank Manager Mahipal Reddy, IRCS Mancherial chapter president K Bhaskar Reddy and others were present.