Union Bank of India conducts Mega outreach campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Union Bank of India, Regional Office, Secunderabad, on Friday conducted a Mega Outreach Campaign at Telangana Spice Kitchen Banquet Hall.
Executive Director , NidhuSaxena, FGM, Kare Bhaskar Rao, Region Head, M ArunKumar, Dy RHs K V Chandra Sekhar, Navin N and B Shyam Prasad, were present on the occasion. According to a press release, four stalls were arranged for products display with SOP, MSME, Retail, Digital Products were demonstrated and 90 crores sanction letters were handed over to customers. Also, success stories were shared by customers and a health check up camp was arranged at the venue.