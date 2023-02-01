Union Budget anti-poor, pro-corporate: Congress

State unit of Congress party dubbed the union Budget 2023-24 highly disappointing for Telangana, besides being an 'anti-poor and pro-corporate budget

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Hyderabad: The State unit of Congress party dubbed the union Budget 2023-24 highly disappointing for Telangana, besides being an ‘anti-poor and pro-corporate budget.

There were no specific announcements made for Telangana in the budget. This was the 10th union budget after the formation of Telangana and yet, the BJP government did not honour a single promise made through legislation passed by the Parliament in 2013, charged Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Also Read Telangana ignored in Union Budget again

In her 58-page budget speech, union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman mentioned Telangana only once by promising to support the Indian Institute of Millet Research, Hyderabad as the Centre of Excellence. But no funds have been promised, he said, adding “We have seen several such fake promises by the Modi Government in the past.”

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said injustice was meted out to Telangana again by the BJP government. Promises like Bayyaram steel plant, Kazipet coach factory and national status for any irrigation project mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act were ignored in the budget, he said.