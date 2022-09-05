Union govt infringes on rights of workers: Minister Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Nirmal/Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the union government was infringing on the rights of workers. He extended solidarity to a dharna staged by employees of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) protesting the Centre’s raise cap of foreign direct investments, at Manjulapur village in Dilawarpur mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy alleged that the union government was adopting anti-employees policies for the benefit of certain corporate forces. He said that it was causing financial burden on the public by imposing various taxes by privatizing public-sector undertakings such as LIC, Indian Railways, airlines, Bharati Sanchar Nigam Limited, and banks.

The minister requested the public to teach a lesson to the Centre by casting their votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates in coming polls. He told the employees of the public insurer to make the centre listen to their demands by intensifying their stir and having unity. He accused the BJP of throwing the developing to the wind and of indulging merely in politics.

Meanwhile, MLA Jogu Ramanna extended solidarity to a dharna staged by the employees in Adilabad. He demanded the Centre to resolve issues of the employees at the earliest. The employees criticized the union government for trying to privatize the insurance company. They said that the company was paying thousands of crores by way of taxes to the Centre.

Leader Saini Ravi Kumar, Ramchandra Reddy, Narsing, Ashanna, Ramanaiah, Vittal Reddy, Kanth Reddy, Deepak and many others were present.