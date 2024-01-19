Union Minister Kishan Reddy invited for 45th International Tourism Fair

The International Tourism Fair has been going on for the past 30 years and this time the ITF will be held with the theme of 'Adventure Begins Here'

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was invited to attend the 45th International Tourism Fair (ITF) to be held in Belgrade from February 22 to 25.

The ITF is the biggest event for tourism development in Europe and Serbia. While this event has been going on for the past 30 years, this time the ITF will be held with the theme of ‘Adventure Begins Here’.

Ministers of Tourism from various countries, partners and investors related to the tourism sector will participate in the event.