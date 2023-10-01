Union Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed in traditional ‘Maharashtrian way’ in Prague

Notably, Gadkari is on an official tour to the Czech Republic on October 2, where he will participate in the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague.

By ANI Updated On - 09:38 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Prague: Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari was received in a traditional ‘Maharashtrian way’ at Prague airport on Sunday.

He was received at the airport by India’s Ambassador to Czech Republic Hemant Kotalwar.

“Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji received a warm welcome at Prague airport by Indian Ambassador Shri @HemantKotalwar ji and the Maharashtra Mandal – Czech Republic (MMCZ) in a traditional Maharashtrian way. @IndiainCzechia,” the office of Nitin Gadkari posted on X, formerly Twitter.

He will also interact with international organizations, academia, industry, and all experts and stakeholders in road transport, and related issues there.

“I will be on an official tour to the Czech Republic on October 2, 2023,” Gadkari posted on X.

Will participate in the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague and interact with international organizations, academia, industry, and all experts and stakeholders in road transport, road infrastructure, road safety, and related issues,” he added.