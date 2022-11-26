Universal Pictures’ ‘Till’ showcases how a mother’s ability can change the world; watch trailer

The intriguing trailer gives us a glimpse into Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless fight to seek justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett, who was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi in 1955.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:26 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: Universal Pictures, distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, unveils the trailer of its upcoming biographical film ‘Till’, which delves into the infamous murder of Emmett Till. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, the film features Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg in pivotal roles, and is produced by Keith Beaucham, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Frederick Zollo.

Universal Pictures will announce the date for the film’s release in the Indian theatres soon.

The intriguing trailer gives us a glimpse into Mamie Till-Mobley’s (Danielle Deadwyler) relentless fight to seek justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett, who was brutally lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi in 1955. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief that turned into a revolution that is still going on, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.

Watch the trailer: