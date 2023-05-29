Universities from Telangana to tie up with Nanyang Technological University-Singapore

Sabitha Indra Reddy outlined the need for universities from Telangana to enter into academic collaborations with Nanyang University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hyderabad: Several universities from Telangana are exploring the possibilities of academic and research partnerships with Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore.

As part of these efforts, Prof BVR Chowdari, senior executive director and president Emeritus Materials Research Society of Singapore (MRS-S), India Connect, a special initiative of NTU, Singapore on Monday met State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other senior officials from the Education Department and explained the various developments in NTU and the enormous prospects with Indian Universities in general and Telangana Universities in particular.

The Minister also outlined the need for universities from Telangana to enter into academic collaborations with Nanyang University during their forthcoming delegation visit in July with their top leadership. Prof BVR Chowdari on the occasion emphasised the need for strengthening the research culture amongst universities in Telangana.

He also assured the support which NTU will extend necessary collaboration for capacity building and undertaking joint research projects in Telangana Universities. Senior officials from the Education Department including Prof R Limbadri, chairman, TSCHE, Prof V Venkata Ramana, vice-chairman, TSCHE and Vice-Chancellor, RGUKT, Basar, and Prof D Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor, Osmania University were present.

