University College of Engineering bagged the highest Research Project

The University College of Engineering has bagged the highest-ever research project worth Rs. 2 crore for ‘The Design, Fabrication, and Development of Silicon Proven IP Core for High-Resolution ADPLL’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The University College of Engineering has bagged the highest-ever research project worth Rs. 2 crore for ‘The Design, Fabrication, and Development of Silicon Proven IP Core for High-Resolution ADPLL’ from Chip to Start-up (C2S) program, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MietY), Government of India.

This project aims to fulfill the Indian Semiconductor Mission’s (ISM) roadmap i.e., strengthen the manpower in the Chip Design domain. Three chip tape-outs will be developed during the project period and the UCE will play a lead role in executing the project jointly with CBIT. BITSILICA Pvt Ltd, will act as End User to provide the training in VLSI Design and commercialize the developed chips, a press release said.

MeitY has approved not only grant-in-aid at the tune of Rs. 2 crore for the equipment and manpower, but also worth of Rs 1 crore on Taping out of three Chips, Industry standard VLSI CAD tools and hardware target boards to be accessible to all the students of the University College of Engineering.