Hyderabad: OU Department of Electrical Engineering signs MoU with Midwest Energy

Published: 2:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Department of Electrical Engineering, University College of Engineering (Autonomous), Osmania University, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Midwest Energy.

The MoU aims to promote multidisciplinary education and research to meet societal requirements for expertise in appropriate subjects in the areas identified by both the institution and company to meet creative side and analytical side of the developing economy clubbed with innovation. The objectives include entering into collaborative research and academic programs, providing for faculty exchange between both the Institutions, providing internship to students/scholars of OU with the Midwest Energy.

The MOU was signed by OU Registrar, Gopal Reddy and Somya Kukreti of the Midwest Energy in the presence of the Incharge Vice-Chancellor Arvind Kumar, Principal Engineering College, Prof. M.Kumar, and Stanley Charles (Technical Project Head) Midwest – Energy, a press release said.

