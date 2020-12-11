Sandhya Rasakatla mines her way into a man’s world

Meet 23-year-old Sandhya, the first woman in India to work the mines

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Like most of her classmates in Intermediate, Sandhya Rasakatla wanted to pursue engineering and make a career in the software industry. However, destiny had other designs for her, taking her into uncharted territory for women. This young woman from Bhupalpally is now gearing up to become the first woman mining engineer to work underground.

During her intermediate studies, Sandhya recalled dreaming of a career as a techie, with her uncles serving as inspiration. “I thought they had a cool life where they have the option of working from home. I got a seat in mining as well. It was my uncle who counselled me at that time and guided me saying this was an emerging field and there might be plenty of opportunities going forward,” she said, adding that she then opted for mining engineering from the University College of Engineering, Kothagudem.

Sandhya’s father works in Singareni and she knew about all the challenges that she would come across in the field, particularly as a woman. At the end of her four-year-course in 2018, she got placed in Hindustan Zinc Limited — Vedanta, Udaipur.

At the time she completed her first year in job, a notification was released by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) allowing women on the field if they complete the required certification. “That came as a blessing to me,” Sandhya said, explaining that mining engineers should mandatorily have two certificates — one being second-class manager certificate and then a first-class manager certificate.

“After completing BTech, we can visit the underground site like a visitor, but we are not eligible to work there. Only men can work,” she said. However, that opportunity for girls was created in 2019, thanks to a notification which enabled women to work the underground, though with some terms and conditions.

“I applied for the DGMS Assistant Manager role and received the certificate. In case I clear the first class, I will become a mining manager. And I was the first woman who got this certificate in India,” Sandhya said proudly.

Today the 23-year-old is a proud mining engineer who was also felicitated by Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha. “When I chose mining as my career, everybody asked me why I chose that branch and that it was not a girl’s job. The same people are now praising me for my achievements,” said Sandhya, who wants to complete the first-class certificate in mining.

“My suggestion to all women who aspire to be engineers is that in Telangana, there is a mining branch and if not Singareni, there are many private organisations which provide employment. The opportunity should be created; and as my parents supported me, I came to Rajasthan. I realised that women are no less than men. We should never feel we are weak. A woman should be empowered. The government is giving 33 per cent reservation, why not utilise that opportunity,” she added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .