University of Hyderabad, DRDO collaborate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake multidisciplinary basic and applied research in the research verticals – design and development of high energy materials.

The MoU signed by Director, DRDO, DFTM Kailash Kumar Pathak and UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam, will be in force for 25 years. The MoU will facilitate and undertake multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research design and development of high energy materials.

The Advanced Centre of Research in High Energy Materials (ACRHEM), which is now rechristened as DIA-CoE, UoH, was established in the year of 2005 and supported by the DRDO since then. The Centre will work on High Energy Materials (HEMs), energetic polymers and nanomaterials and laser based technologies for detection and discrimination and initiation of HEMs and chemicals

DIA-CoE, UoH director V Kameswara Rao said between December 2016 and February 2023 (phase III) several products developed at the centre and demonstrated at DRDO Laboratories, some of them are being used by DRDO in its projects. The centre has good infrastructure for doing R&D in the area of HEMs, he added.