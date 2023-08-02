UNESCO Chair at UoH gets Prestigious IPDC

Published Date - 03:44 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: The UNESCO Chair on Community Media at the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad, has been awarded a competitive grant by the prestigious International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC) of UNESCO Paris.

The award was given for strengthening the capacities of community radios to promote and revitalize indigenous languages.

“This is one of the most significant projects that we have taken up at the UNESCO Chair since its inception in 2011. Community radio, as the voice of the poor and disenfranchised, could potentially amplify the concerns of indigenous communities in their own languages,” said Prof. Vinod Pavarala, Senior Professor of Communication at the university.

The current project for which funding of US $30,000 has been granted involves studying global experiences of using community radio in indigenous languages as well as documenting field-level best practices of community radio stations in India that work in indigenous/tribal languages such as Santhali, Desiya, and Paniya.

This is the fourth time that the Chair has received an IPDC grant for its work.