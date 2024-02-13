University of Hyderabad to organise International conference ‘BioAnveshana-2024’ from February 15

The conference is being hosted to celebrate the journey that started with the purpose of unveiling the truth of life and culminated into developing technologies to make lives worth living

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organizing an international conference on frontiers in basic biology, biotechnology and bioinformatics ‘BioAnveshana-2024’ from February 15 to 18.

The conference is being hosted to celebrate the journey that started with the purpose of unveiling the truth of life and culminated into developing technologies to make lives worth living.

Also Read Hyderabad: BIRED to offer free online Python course to unemployed youth

On the occasion, the UoH is bringing together distinguished Nobel Laureates, illustrious scientists, leading industrialists, and medicinal biology experts in the field of modern biology and biotechnology, a press release said.

The main themes of the conference are Synthetic Biology and Biofuels; Genomics, proteomics and metabolomics; Microbial, Plant and Animal Biotechnology; Computational Biology and Bioinformatics; Drug Development, Vaccines and industrial microbiology; Pathogen Biology; Neurological disorders and medical Biotechnology, it said.

The inaugural session will be graced by UoH Vice Chancellor Prof BJ Rao who will deliver a talk on ‘How does Chemistry become Biology?’, followed by an address by Prof. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, DBT.

The cynosure of BioAnveshana 2024 is the distinguished lecture by Nobel Laureate Sir Prof Richard J Roberts who will share his journey in a talk entitled ‘The path to the Nobel prize’ on February 16. Both the inaugural and distinguished lecture will be streamed live on https://www.youtube.com/@DoBBUoH. For information, visit the website www.bioanveshana2024.com.