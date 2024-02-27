University of Hyderabad to soon get Transgender Policy

An alleged incident of burning of clothes of transgender students came to fore at Men’s Hostel K on the campus on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 February 2024, 08:44 PM

Hyderabad: Condemning a recent incident of hatred and discrimination targeting transgender students on the campus, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) administration has decided to roll out the Transgender Policy for the next academic year i.e., 2024-25.

An alleged incident of burning of clothes of transgender students came to fore at Men’s Hostel K on the campus here on Saturday. Following the incident, students brought the issue to university administration’s notice on Monday.

Also Read Burning of transgender students’ clothes sparks concern at UoH

“The university severely condemns the recent incident of hatred and discrimination targeting our transgender students on campus,” UoH Registrar Dr. Devesh Nigam said in a statement circulated to the university community on Tuesday.

Urging the campus community to report any instances of discrimination or harassment promptly, the UoH Registrar said the university established channels and redressal mechanisms, including a committee to look into issues concerning transgender students to ensure that individuals feel safe and supported. Students can also directly report any matter to the dean, students’ welfare.

“The Transgender Committee has been entrusted to frame the Transgender Policy by May 31, 2024, so as to implement it as part of the prospectus for the next academic year (2024-25),” Dr. Nigam added. He urged the stakeholders to join the administration to help create a campus environment where everyone could thrive.