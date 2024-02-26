Burning of transgender students’ clothes sparks concern at UoH

The issue was brought to the notice of the administration and evidence was also submitted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: An alleged incident of burning of clothes of transgender students has surfaced in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Saturday. According to students, the clothes of two office bearers of Ambedkar Student Association (ASA) were found burnt in Men’s Hostel.

The issue was brought to the notice of the administration and evidence was also submitted. However, even after repeated complaints about such incidents, the university has not taken measures securing a safe space for transgender students on campus, the students alleged.

According to university officials, while the alleged incident happened on Saturday, the issue was brought to notice of administration through a representation on Monday afternoon. “The university administration will be looking into the facts of the issue and take appropriate action, “officials said