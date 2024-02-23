University of Hyderabad’s birth doula course application deadline approaching

University of Hyderabad and Fernandez Foundation offer birth care practitioner course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 05:02 PM

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Fernandez Foundation, announced the fast-approaching deadline for applications to its Birth Care Practitioner (Birth Doula) online certificate course.

Offered through the Centre for Digital Training and Learning Resources platform, the course aims to equip candidates with the necessary skills and knowledge to support families throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and the immediate postpartum period.

Candidates who have completed their 10 2 qualification, possess proficient English communication skills, and demonstrate a passion for assisting pregnant couples are eligible to apply. The deadline for submission of applications is set for February 29.

Led by faculty members Pooja Shenoy, Head of Doula Support Services at Fernandez Hospital, and Celestina Cavinder, a Certified Labour Doula with over 30 years of experience, the course entails a comprehensive curriculum. Upon registration, candidates are allotted a two-year timeframe to complete the course, which includes six months of training and birth support for a minimum of six births.

The collaboration between Fernandez Foundation and the University of Hyderabad, formalized through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding signed in January last year.

To learn more about the Birth Care Practitioner (Birth Doula) Certificate Course

call – 73373 20910 or email to – doulacourse@fernandez.foundation