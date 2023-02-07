Dr. Evita Fernandez wins Vocational Excellence Award

An obstetrician by profession, Dr. Evita enjoyed the privilege of walking with pregnant women through their journey to motherhood for three decades now.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:59 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Dr Evita Fernandez, FRCOG, Chairperson, Fernandez Foundation.

Hyderabad: Dr. Evita Fernandez, Chairperson of the Fernandez Foundation, won the Vocational Excellence Award 2022-23 for her outstanding contribution to society. The award was presented by Rtn. Raja Sekhar Reddy Talla, District Governor 2022-23 of Rotary International District 3150.

The award ceremony was held as part of Rotary’s annual conference at the Sri Convention, Guntur.

Rotary International is a global network of working and business professionals united worldwide for doing good in the world. With a focus on maternity and child care, the institution has expanded into a healthcare institute providing care for specially-abled children, leading medical education, research, and advocacy for critical issues surrounding women & child’s health.