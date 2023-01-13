University of Hyderabad, Fernandez Foundation to train birth doulas

The programme approved by the academic council of the University is in all readiness to go online on a blended mode with mandatory hands on experiential component by March 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Fernandez Foundation (FF) here on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for undertaking academic exchange, research, and translational research initiatives between the institutions.

As part of the three-year MoU, the UoH and FF have decided to train birth doulas, trained professionals offering physical, emotional, and informational support to the pregnant woman and her birth companion during labour, childbirth, and the immediate postpartum period.

The course will be open to any woman candidate who has passed intermediate, it added.