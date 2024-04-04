Mini Observatory set up at UoH in memory of alumnus

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 04:00 PM



Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad has set up a Mini-Observatory on the terrace of the School of Physics new building which was inaugurated by the UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. B.J.Rao.

The observatory has been named in memory of Dr. Nandivada Ratnashree, who was an alumnus of the School of Physics in 1986. She was serving as Director of Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi till 2021, when she passed away due to Covid related complications.

The observatory houses a Mead LX 200 telescope with accessories. Zenith Astronomy Club, a student group run by research scholars will ensure periodic sky viewing using this mini observatory.

Dr. Ratnashree was instrumental in creating enthusiasm about astronomy in thousands of youngsters. She was also instrumental in the restoration of the Jantar Mantar observatories in Delhi, Jaipur, Ujjaini and Varanasi, a press release said.