Unrest brews in Telangana Congress over preference to turncoats

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 07:47 PM

Hyderabad: Unrest is brewing among many Telangana Congress leaders over priority being accorded to turncoats in allotment of tickets to contest elections and positions.

After TPCC senior vice president G Niranjan appealed to the AICC not to encourage fielding of defectors from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the elections, former MP V Hanumanth Rao expressed similar opinions on Saturday.

Of the five candidates announced in the second list by the AICC to contest Lok Sabha elections in the State, three candidates, including Sunitha Mahender Reddy, Danam Nagender and Ranjith Reddy had joined the Congress recently from the BRS. This apart, Warangal BRS MP Pasunuri Dayakar’s name was among the probables for the Warangal seat on behalf of the Congress after he switched loyalties to the ruling party recently.Many leaders, who were aspiring to contest the elections, were unhappy with the way the State leadership was deciding to field turncoats from other parties, Hanumanth Rao told the media on Saturday.

“How can two tickets or three tickets be offered to one family? Party activists are disheartened,” Hanumanth Rao said.

The former MP also charged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not giving an appointment to him to share a few views and opinions of leaders in the party.

“The Chief Minister is not giving time. A leader should always listen to both sides and then deliver justice,” he added.