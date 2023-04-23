Heavy rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, relief from heatwave

The temperature dropped due to the heavy rains in the state. Gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:39 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Amaravati: After recording the extreme heatwave for the past few days, the temperature in Andhra Pradesh had dropped due to the heavy rains in a few parts of the state. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) of Andhra Pradesh stated heavy rainfall was expected to occur in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 23.

“Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over NCAP, Yanam, and SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over NCAP &Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema. Gusty winds of speed 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places over NCAP &Yanam, SCAP and Rayalaseema,” says the IMD bulletin.

Moderate to very heavy rains are likely to occur in Krishna and NTR districts. The other districts like Rayalaseema, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam outskirts, Vizianagaram, Palnadu, Guntur, Tirupati, Prakasam, and Parvathipuram Manyam will also witness rain with thunderstorms.

In the early hours, East Godavari, Kakinada, and Konaseema received heavy thunderstorms. Kakinada city records 21 mm of rainfall, and Rajahmundry records 30 mm of rainfall. However, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) predicts rain for the next three days. APSDMA officials also advised farmers to take all precautions needed to protect their crops.