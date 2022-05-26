Untimely rain creates flutter in Rajanna-Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:50 AM, Thu - 26 May 22

File Photo.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Untimely rain coupled with gale created a flutter in the district late on Wednesday night.

While paddy stored at paddy purchasing centers was soaked in rain water, houses, electric poles and vehicles were damaged due to heavy wind.

Farmers staged a protest demonstration at PPC center in Anantharam of Illandakunta mandal on Thursday morning, in protest against officials’ negligence in shifting of paddy. They alleged that paddy was soaked in the rain water because of officials’ delay in shifting it to rice mills.

SI Mahesh rushed to the spot and convinced farmers to withdraw their protest.

While electric poles and trees were uprooted, chickens died in a poultry farm in Somarampet of Illandakunta mandal.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic movement on Venkatraopalle-Somarampet was disrupted for some time as uprooted trees fell across the road.

A milch animal of Bukya Ramulu was electrocuted in Thimmapur of Yellareddypet mandal. Ramulu tied the buffalo at his agricultural fields in the night. Unfortunately, the animal died when an electric wire passing through the fields fell on it due to heavy wind.

In Peddapalli district, electric transformers and poles were damaged in Kannala and Bonpeta of Manthani mandal. Transformers were burnt due to short circuits in Mananthani town and other places.