Hyderabad airport issues monsoon travel advisory

Flyers urged to check weather forecasts, consider alternative transportation options due to potential disruptions caused by rain

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 11:24 AM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has issued a monsoon travel advisory, urging passengers to stay informed of weather conditions and plan their journey accordingly.

The advisory encouraged passengers to check weather forecasts and consider alternative transportation options due to potential disruptions caused by rains.

Travelers were advised to allow extra time for their trips to and from the airport, as monsoon-related issues can lead to delays.

To and from the airport, passengers can travel by radio taxi, car rentals, app-based cabs, prepaid taxis, She Cabs and the Pushpak Airport Liner.