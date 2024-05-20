Untimely rains continue to trouble Rabi farmers

Despite advance plans to procure as much rain soaked paddy as possible to meet the demand from the parboiled rice mills, no significant progress could be made in this direction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: As the untimely rains continued to play havoc at the paddy procurement Centres, the Civil Supplies Corporation has directed the district level officials to focus on purchase of the rain-soaked paddy on priority.

Complaints are galore in almost all districts so far as the purchase of paddy exposed to rain in the market yards is concerned. The Minimum support price operations were half way through in the State with the overall paddy procurement crossing 37 lakh metric tonnes.

In districts such as Nalgonda and Nizamabad, the MSP operations will soon be coming to a close. The volume of paddy arrivals started thinning down in such places.

Where the arrival had completely stopped , the paddy purchase centre will be closed by the month end. But the overall procurement exercise will continue till the end of the season as the State government had assured the farmers that the operations will continue till the last grain was purchased, said officials.