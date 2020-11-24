UoH alumnus joins as Research Fellow at University of Würzburg

Manasa will be pursuing PhD on the topic “Functional characterisation of RNA binding proteins involved in riboregulation in Helicobacter and Campylobacter”

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Manasa Narayan, an alumnus of MSc Biochemistry (2018-20) at School of Life Sciences (SLS), University of Hyderabad (UoH) has joined as research fellow at the University of Würzburg, Germany.

Manasa will be pursuing PhD on the topic “Functional characterisation of RNA binding proteins involved in riboregulation in Helicobacter and Campylobacter” at the Institute for Molecular Infection Biology, University of Würzburg.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .