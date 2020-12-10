UoH faculty elected as Linguistic Society of India president

Prof Rao was also a former president of the Dravidian Linguists’ Association and member of the General Council, Kendra Sahitya Academy

Hyderabad: Prof Garapati Umamaheswara Rao has been elected as the president of the Linguistic Society of India (LSI), a first from the Telugu States. He has over 35 years of overall experience and also worked as Director of the Center for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies at the University of Hyderabad.

Prof Rao was also a former president of the Dravidian Linguists’ Association and member of the General Council, Kendra Sahitya Academy. Founded about a hundred years ago, today it remains the major contributor to the development of the languages of 130 crore Indians, a press release said.

The Linguistic Society of India has a unique position not only in India but also in other countries. Every year the society organises national and international conferences and seminars for research, training, communication, and applications for the development of Indian languages. Many eminent linguists from India and abroad participate in these conferences and publish research papers on Indian languages.

