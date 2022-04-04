UoH inks pact with IFCAI and GPR-ICARE, LVPEI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and GPR-ICARE, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for offering a virtual one-year Diploma in Community Eye Health Programme through Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), UoH, from this year.

GPR – ICARE is a WHO collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness in India and a leader in clinical ophthalmology services, training and research as well as a model for Global Blindness Control Programs in Community Eye Health.

The UoH has also renewed the MoU with the Infection Control Academy of India for offering a Diploma in Infection Prevention & Control program through the CDVL.

UoH Vice Chancellor, Prof. BJ Rao urged the parties to look at further expanding the scale and scope of activities much beyond what the MoU’s have committed to.

