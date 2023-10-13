UoH organises 23rd convocation ceremony; 1,745 students awarded degrees

This time, 295 PhD scholars and 166 gold medal recipients were honoured for their outstanding academic performance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday organized its 23rd convocation ceremony in which 1,745 students were awarded degrees. This time, 295 PhD scholars and 166 gold medal recipients were honoured for their outstanding academic performance.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also Chief Rector of UoH, addressing the students said, “every one of you has immense potential. You could be a writer, politician, scientist, actor, Governor, but remember, you have to continuously hone your skills day in and day out.”

In his convocation speech, UGC Chairman Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar urged the graduating students and scholars to work for themselves and the country. Stating that the country is growing quickly and will soon become the third-largest economy in the world, he encouraged the young people to play a crucial role in addressing the challenges that come with this growth.

UoH Chancellor Justice L Narasimha Reddy encouraged the graduating students and scholars to strive for personal success for a positive impact on the nation. UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao shared significant achievements of the students, faculty and staff.

Five young teachers – Dr. Rahul Kumar (School of Life Sciences), Dr. N Sri Ram Gopal (School of Physics), Dr. Swati Ghosh Acharyya (School of Engineering Sciences & Technology), Dr. Murali Banovath (School of Chemistry) and Dr. P Murugan (School of Management Studies) – received Chancellor’s Award for their exceptional contribution to teaching, research and corporate life of the varsity.