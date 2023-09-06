UoH alumni appointed as directors of central institutions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Prof. BV Sharma and Prof. Amitabh Pandey, alumni of the Department of Anthropology, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), have been appointed as director of the Anthropological Survey of India, Kolkata, and the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya , Bhopal, respectively.

Prof. Sharma completed over 30 years of teaching in the Department of Anthropology at UoH and guided multiple doctoral scholars in the fields of Medical Anthropology, Tribal Welfare and development and the larger paradigm of social anthropology.

Dr. Amitabh Pande has held the post of chairperson and professor of Sociology and Community Development in the Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal, and has also been the chairperson of the International Centre of Community Forestry and a member of the Madhya Pradesh Wetland Authority.