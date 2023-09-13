INSA honours Prof. Appa Rao Podile and Dr. M. Muthamilarasan of UoH

Prof. Appa Rao Podile and Dr. M. Muthamilarasan have been selected to receive the INSA Distinguished Lecture award and INSA Associate Fellowship for the year 2023.

Hyderabad: Prof. Appa Rao Podile, former Vice-Chancellor & Senior Professor and Dr. M. Muthamilarasan, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) have been selected to receive the INSA Distinguished Lecture award and INSA Associate Fellowship for the year 2023 from Indian National Science Academy for the year 2023 respectively.

Prof. Appa Rao is a Senior Professor and DST-JC Bose Fellow in the Department of Plant Sciences at UoH. He is known for his contributions in the area of molecular plant-microbe interactions in general and plant disease control using modern molecular approaches in particular.

Dr. M. Muthamilarasan, Assistant Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, is designated as the Convenor for the ‘Year-long celebration of International Year of Millets (IYoM 2023),’ and the Institute of Eminence will be funding the activities of UoH-IYoM 2023.