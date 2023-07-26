UoH researchers develop nanoparticle technology for cancer treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Dr. Anand Kondapi

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) researchers have developed a new technology that facilitates the treatment of cancer, gene therapy and other related conditions.

The research team headed by Dr. Anand Kondapi, Professor at Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at UoH, has come up with a nanoparticle loaded with biological alone (DNA, siRNA, Antibody) and drug that will facilitate action of both on the target cell.

According to the researchers, the current treatment of cancer and other disease conditions requires use of a biological alone or combination of biological with a chemotherapeutic agent. During chemotherapy, the biological and drugs are given separately. However, it is not certain whether both will reach the intended cell like cancer or disease bearing cells.

“Encapsulating biological and drug together in a nanoparticle will facilitate the delivery of the drug and biological together facilitating action of both of them in the target cell,” the researchers said.

For this new novel formulation, an Indian patent titled ‘Novel Formulation containing native, or recombinant Apotransferrin or Lactoferrin nanoparticle loaded with biological alone or in combination with chemotherapeutic agents for targeted delivery’ has been granted to Prof. Kondapi.

The technology facilitates targeted delivery of biological alone, combination of biological with chemotherapeutic drug or biological with a regulated/delayed delivery of chemotherapeutic agent based on the disease requirement.

Another important feature of the technology is the use of natural proteins – protein present in the cow milk, Lactoferrin or protein present in the blood – Apo transferrin – as a nano vehicle.

“The receptors for these two proteins are highly expressed in metabolically active cancer cells, thus when administered orally or intravenous route these nanoparticles reach cancer cells, delivering the cargo of biological and/or drug(s) conferring intended effect for degeneration of cancer,” they said.

If this technology is realized in a clinical set-up, there will be wide applications and advantages in treatment of cancer, gene therapy, and other related conditions, they added.