University of Hyderabad invites applications for admission to 16 Integrated PG programmes

A total of 315 seats are available in the courses and admissions are based on the CUET (UG) 2023 score

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has invited applications for admission to 16 Integrated PG programmes.

A total of 315 seats are available in the courses and admissions are based on the CUET (UG) 2023 score. Aspiring candidates can apply online on the university academic website link http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/ on or before July 30.

Notification for admission to PG programmes will be released after declaration of CUET (PG) results, the UoH said.

