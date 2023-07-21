UoH faculty selected for Har Gobind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Fellowship

M Muthamilarasan has been selected for the Har Gobind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Fellowship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: M Muthamilarasan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, University of Hyderabad, has been selected for the Har Gobind Khorana-Innovative Young Biotechnologist Fellowship, awarded by the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology.

The Fellowship identifies and nurtures outstanding young scientists with innovative ideas and desires to pursue research in frontier areas of Biotechnology. On the eve of the ‘International Year of Millets 2023,’ the IYBF award conferred to Muthamilarasan will encourage him to pursue innovative research on minor millets, which deserves immediate research attention to address food and nutritional security.