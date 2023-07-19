UNESCO Chair at UoH gets renewal for fourth term

UoH Vice Chancellor Prof BJ Rao welcomed the extended engagement with UNESCO on the programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The UNESO Chair on Community Media, the only one of its kind globally, established at University of Hyderabad (UoH) in 2011 has been renewed for a fourth term of four years.

The Chair headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala at the Department of Communication has been involved in policy advocacy for community radio, research and documentation, and building the capacities of communities to do broadcasting on their own, not only in India and elsewhere in South Asia, but also in East and West Africa, and parts of Europe. It is supported by faculty fellows Prof. Kanchan K Malik and Prof. Vasuki Belavadi, and PhD students.

While conveying the news of the renewal to the University, UNESCO Paris headquarters complimented the Chair for “its wide range of activities and capacity building programmes, demonstrating innovative and powerful ways to promote community engagement and human empowerment, while forging partnerships, promoting South-South and North-South cooperation.”

UoH Vice Chancellor Prof. BJ Rao welcomed the extended engagement with UNESCO on the programme. He also complimented the UNESCO Chair team for the renewal and encouraged them to continue the good work that they have been doing to promote community media across the world.