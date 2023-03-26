UoH’s Sociology deptartment features in QS World Rankings

The UoH’s Sociology subject has been ranked in the range of 301-340 at the global level and fifth in the country

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 AM, Sun - 26 March 23

Prof. C Raghava Reddy

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) Department of Sociology is in global limelight with its Sociology subject for the first time being ranked in the QS World Rankings by Subject 2023.

As per rankings released recently by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education analyst, for the study of 54 academic disciplines, the UoH’s Sociology subject has been ranked in the range of 301-340 at the global level and fifth in the country.

Frontier areas of research on urban issues including Science & Technology and Society Studies (agricultural biotechnology), gender/transgender and agrarian apart from conventional issues such as caste and religion among other parameters have aided the UoH’s Sociology subject to foray into global rankings.

Prof. C Raghava Reddy, Head, Department of Sociology, UoH, who has been extensively working on the agrarian issues, said, “the UoH’s Sociology subject for the first time has been ranked at the global level. Every year, it is ranked among the top five after Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University in the country. The department has always been working at the forefront of research in Sociology since its inception and it is also best performing in the social sciences.”

Since its inception in 1979, the department has always been oriented towards contemporary issues. The retired faculty members of the department have done exhaustive research and published several papers in the reputed journals in the areas including urban sociology, science and technology and society studies, and medical sociology among others.

This legacy of undertaking research is being carried forward by present faculty members, who currently are researching on the transgender and identity issues, urban sociology, environmental issues, and industry and labour issues to name a few.

In the last five years, the department’s faculty has had more than 110 publications in reputed journals and there is an average of 28-30 faculty publications per year.

