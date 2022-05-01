UP man forced to leave brother’s body in Mancherial hospital

Published: Updated On - 12:12 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Mancherial: In a heart-wrenching incident, a daily wage earner of Uttar Pradesh was reportedly forced to abandon his brother’s body in a mortuary of Mancherial as he was unable to pay Rs 80,000 demanded by a private ambulance service operator to shift the body to his native place on Sunday.

Mothi Sha of Uttar Pradesh fell ill due to sunstroke while traveling in a train on April 28. His brother initially admitted Mothi sha to a hospital in Bellampalli and then to district headquarters hospital of Mancehrial. Mothi Sha died while undergoing treatment on Thursday itself. His brother approached a local private ambulance operator who quoted a whopping charge.

“The daily earner was forced to leave the body at the mortuary as he could not afford to pay the cost for shifting the body to Uttar Pradesh,” an official of the hospital said. It is learnt that the operator of the ambulance service owns a hospital in the town.

Hosoital Superintendent Dr Aravind told ‘Telangana Today’ that they tried to contact the kin of the victim by dialing multiple numbers, but in vain. He said that the body was currently preserved at the mortuary and steps would be taken to perform final rites in a day or two.

The ambulance service operators of the district, however, were criticized for fleecing the public to transport the bodies. Locals alleged that they were charged unreasonable prices for the service. They demanded the officials concerned to take steps to check the practice and crack a whip against errant operators.

