UP minister’s brother booked for fraud

Lucknow: The brother of Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal has been booked in a case of fraud and forgery. The FIR has been registered in the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against Lalit Agarwal, the brother of state minister Kapil Dev Agarwal.

Lalit Agarwal and his accomplices had put up hoardings for the launch of a ‘swadeshi’ brand mobile phone across the state by putting pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The photo and the phone on the hoardings were shown in such a way that it seemed that the government was planning to launch the ‘swadeshi’ mobile phones. It may be noted that Kapil Dev Agarwal and other ministers were also involved in launching the phone.

The company which developed the phone asked Lalit Agarwal to advertise and promote it in exchange for a huge sum of money. Lalit Agarwal advertised the phone in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand through hoardings, but the phone did not arrive in the market.

It is now being suspected that the intention of the company was to take land and other facilities from the government at a cheaper rate. The Facebook profile of the company’s CEO Durga Prasad Tripathi reveals that he is from Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP MLA from Sultanpur, Devmani Dwiwedi, not only participated in the promotions but also tweeted in praise of Durga Prasad Tripathi.

Kapil Dev Agarwal also spread the word about the phone being swadeshi through his Twitter.

When the matter reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a case was filed in a hurried manner at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

Police officials confirmed that the case had been filed but refused to reveal any further details.