Upset over delay in bike purchase, Inter student ends life in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Peddapalli: Allegedly upset over a delay in buying a bike, an intermediate student ended his life by consuming pesticides in Raginedu of Peddapalli mandal on Wednesday night. According to police, Nagapuri Akhil (19), who is pursuing inter second year in a private college in Peddapalli, asked his parents to buy a bike to attend college since he was facing troubles travelling in private vehicles.

Though Akhil was mounting pressure on parents during the last four days, they delayed buying the bike as they did not have money. However, they promised to buy one after money was arranged. Disappointed over the delay, Akhil consumed a pesticide on Wednesday night. Family members immediately shifted him to hospital in Peddapalli where he was declared dead by doctors. Based on the complaint by Venkatesh, father of the deceased, police registered the case and began investigation