Upset over family issues, student ends life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over family issues, a degree student died by suicide in her house in Kacheguda on Thursday night.

K.Sowmya (21) was staying with her parents, Yadaiah, a GHMC contract worker and Kavitha, a vegetable vendor and a younger brother, in Golnaka.

Police said Sowmya was upset for the past some days on Thursday night in the absence of her family members, hanged from the ceiling fan in the bedroom and ended her life.

She was found dead by her brother who further informed her parents and the police. The Kacheguda police are investigating.