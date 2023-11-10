Hyderabad: Upset over husband’s extramarital affair, woman ends life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:19 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over her husband’s extramarital affair, a woman died by suicide by hanging at Kothur on the city outskirts on Friday.

The couple – Rukkamma (30) and Babu (35), are both daily wage workers from Peddagutta thanda in Makthaguda.

Police said Rukkamma suspected Babu’s fidelity and that he was maintaining an extramarital affair with another woman from the same neighbourhood. The couple had frequent fights over the same matter.

Even on Thursday night, an argument broke between them, after which Rukkamma died by suicide by hanging in the bedroom.

Kothur police are investigating.