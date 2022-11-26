Upset over transfer, TSRTC driver ends life in Peddapalli

Rajaiah was found hanging in his home in Bus Stand Colony this morning, with neighbours alerting the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:10 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A TSRTC driver, Doragarla Rajaiah, 50, reportedly upset over being transferred, died by suicide in Godavarikhani late on Friday night.

According to the police, Rajaiah, who was working as a driver with the Godavarikhani depot, was transferred to the JBS depot in Hyderabad five months ago. Rajaiah shifted his family to Hyderabad and was staying in Pragathinagar area.

Not interested to continue working in Hyderabad, he had approached Godavarikhani depot officials on November 23 and requested them to transfer him back to Godavarikhani. He was staying here since the last three days, and was upset after officials reportedly asked him to continue at JBS for a few months.

Based on a complaint lodged by his wife Rajini, the police have registered the case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Godavarikhani hospital for postmortem.