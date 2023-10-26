| Us At Least 16 Killed Over 50 Wounded In Mass Shooting In Maine

By ANI Published Date - 08:30 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

ANI Photo

Maine: At least 16 people were killed while 50 others were injured in a multiple shooting incident at Lewiston, Maine in the United States, CNN reported on Thursday.

According to CNN, the shootings happened at a restaurant and bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday night (local time).

Meanwhile, Maine State Police have asked residents to shelter in place as the situation is ongoing.

Further details are awaited.