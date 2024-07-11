| Us Based Microlink Networks To Set Up Unit In Telangana With Rs 500 Crore

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 05:37 PM

Hyderabad: Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the United States-based Microlink Networks would set up its electronics and other product manufacturing unit in the State with an investment of Rs.500 crore.

The unit would be set up in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based PSR Industries. To this effect, the Minister held a meeting with Microlink representatives and PSR Industries Chairman Sriranga Rao at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

“The company will be setting up an electronics, IT and construction sector equipment manufacturing unit with Rs.500 crore in the next three years. This will generate employment for 700 people,” Sridhar Babu said.

The Minister also said discussions held with the management of Microlink Networks during his recent visit to America were fruitful as they agreed to invest in Telangana.

Microlink Networks was a global leader in the production of data transmission, networking cables, Internet of Things, multi-level parking machines, he said, adding that there was no shortage of skilled personnel in Telangana.